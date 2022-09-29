TV Host’s Bikinis Photos Are Something to Talk About! See Sexy Swimsuit Looks of Talk Show Stars

They love to talk the talk and walk the walk! Your favorite talk show hosts have strutted their stuff on the beach when they’re not tackling hot topics or interviewing A-listers on their popular programs. Kelly Ripa, Drew Barrymore, Lara Spencer and more television personalities have shared gorgeous oceanfront selfies and bikini looks.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are no strangers to posting sexy photos in their best beachwear. The pair have documented their romantic trips all over the world and flaunted their adorable relationship with jaw-dropping pictures since they tied the knot in 1996. The lovebirds share three children together: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

While the happy couple enjoys spending time with their kiddos, they could not help but gush over their first parents-only vacation together in June 2022.

“So, Mark and I were like, ‘What are we going to do without the kids?’ And the kids were like, ‘What are you going to do without us!? We’re your whole lives!’ And I was like, ‘Wrong again, kids,’” the mom of three revealed during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly and Mark went hiking in Utah and Colorado and had a blast spending time connecting and enjoying nature. Of course, they shared stunning snaps of their romantic getaway on social media.

“As it turns out, we had the time of our lives,” the New Jersey native continued. “There was some work involved in this trip but that’s not what we were doing. We just went rock climbing. We went to the Amangiri [resort], out in Utah. It is luxury. It’s like, the kind of trip we would take without kids.”

Lara also went on a lovely vacation with her husband, ​​Richard McVey, in the summer of 2022. The Good Morning America host wore a white bikini during her trip to Greece where she spent time cliff diving and snorkeling with her children, Duff and Katharine. Fans were blown away by Lara’s bikini body and were interested in her fitness routine.

“Here and there, if I’ve been naughty, I’ll jump on the elliptical, but I really don’t go crazy,” the news correspondent told Hello! Magazine in August 2022. “Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right, and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside. Just do what makes you happy.”

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of your favorite talk show hosts.