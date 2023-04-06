Your favorite talk show hosts have gotten candid about their beauty and skincare routines. Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie and more TV personalities are always dolled up in front of the cameras but love wiping away their makeup and relaxing when they go home after long days of filming.

Jenna is a mom to three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager. The Today host once revealed one of her favorite skincare products to lather on her body during her self-care routine. She swears by using Bio-Oil after every shower.

“It smells great and I think right when you get out of the shower … it moisturizes, and I think oil is a little easier to put on than lotion,” she said during an August 2021 Today segment.

Like Jenna, Savannah often opts for a makeup-free look when she is hanging out at home with her kids, Vale and Charles, and her husband, Mike Feldman.



The legal analyst revealed that one of her favorite skincare brands is La Roche-Posay, which helps her achieve her radiant look.

“I spend most of the weekend without any makeup. But I do enjoy it, and I have fun putting makeup on a Friday or a Saturday night,” she wrote in an April 2018 blog post. “I’ve been trying to perfect the smokey eye for about a decade now. There’s something about it being a Friday night, and you’re going out to dinner with your friends, and you put music on, and you get to play with some eye shadow and just have fun experimenting.”

Kelly Ripa is another morning talk show host who loves sharing her latest beauty tips and tricks with the Live With Kelly and Ryan audience. In October 2019, the All My Children alum posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram as she was getting her hair done. It wasn’t the only time Kelly went makeup-free in a post shared with her millions of followers.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, enjoyed taking walks through Central Park near their New York City home. She shared a stunning selfie wearing no makeup after reuniting with her beau who had been away filming Riverdale in Canada. In the December 2020 picture, Kelly’s piercing blue eyes were captivating. A few years later, the New Jersey native revealed her stance on Botox and beauty standards.

“For me, it was just more of my comfort level,” she told People in September 2022 about getting Botox. “If I worked off camera, I would not wash my hair with regularity or wear makeup but when I started to see things that I didn’t like, I thought, well, the next turtleneck is going to have two eye holes. I’m not saying you should let people bully you into cosmetic procedures. These are my choices for me.”

Scroll below to see photos of talk show hosts without makeup.