Sunny Hostin has made one thing abundantly clear over the years — she is going to wear whatever she wants! The View cohost took time during a TV segment to blast critics who constantly tell her she dresses “too young.”

“I think there are a lot of unhappy trolls in our country right now, and I think we have those X thugs with their keyboard courage that would never say it to your face,” she told her colleagues during an episode of the talk show on Tuesday, January 23, of the criticism.

Sunny, 55, went on to say that she is no longer phased by the negative trolls, earning praise from her costars and members of the audience.

“I’m 55. I get criticized often on these stupid social media things about, ‘That’s too young for you.’ Well, guess what? I don’t care,” she added. “I like to wear what I want to wear.”

On top of getting a negative response from viewers on some of her outfits recently, the TV personality has also been critiqued online for her makeup looks and hairstyles.

“My earrings are too young for me, my outfits are too young for me, my hair is too young for me, my makeup is too young for me. Guess what, again? I don’t care,” Sunny declared. “I’ve felt better than I’ve ever felt my entire life, and I’m 55.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The segment came just one year after Sunny revealed that she decided to go under the knife in the summer of 2022 to have multiple procedures. She candidly reflected on her cosmetic surgeries while debuting her new look after a breast reduction, lift and liposuction.

“I feel like a better version of myself,” she told People in January 2023. “It was a health decision and a self-care decision.”

Sunny continued, “I thought I would feel shame, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.’ But I don’t feel shame at all. And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they’re feeling so body-conscious, the way I was — they can do what they need to do to feel better.”

The legal analyst pledged to be “really honest” about her cosmetic procedures in the future and admitted that she is now “so happy” with her new body.