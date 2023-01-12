‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Opened Up About Her Plastic Surgery: See Transformation Photos

During the summer of 2022, Sunny Hostin decided to make a huge change. The View host went under the knife to get a breast reduction and lift. She also got liposuction on her waist and chin and has finally opened up about how she’s feeling after getting plastic surgery.

Sunny revealed her cosmetic procedures in January 2023 and has zero regrets about making changes to her body.

“I thought I would feel shame, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.’ But I don’t feel shame at all,” she said during an interview with People. “And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they’re feeling so body-conscious, the way I was — they can do what they need to do to feel better.”

The ABC News correspondent admitted that she realized her body changed a lot after giving birth to her kids, Gabriel and Paloma, whom she shares with her husband, Emmanuel Hostin. During her early days on The View, Sunny wore a binder or a minimizer bra to help her clothes fit her chest area. She confessed that she had a few emotional moments before red carpet events regarding her wardrobe not fitting properly.

After years of making special adjustments to her garments, the New York native decided to look into a number of procedures. She shared her plastic surgery journey five months post-op in the hopes of inspiring others to do what makes them happy.

“I look through magazines and Instagram accounts. I always believed, ‘Oh, they must be clean eating.’ No, they’re not — a lot of them are taking something, or they’re getting plastic surgery,” she said. “It’s their decision to keep it private. But I wanted to be really honest. And I’m so happy.”

This isn’t the first time the Girls Trip actress has gotten candid about her body on a public platform. Sunny became a permanent cohost on The View in 2016 for season 20 after serving as a legal analyst on Fox News. After a viewer questioned whether Sunny had weight loss surgery, the TV host took to Twitter to share the reason why she looked different.

“I’ve lost some weight but not because of the work — I’ve stopped eating sugar and meat,” she wrote in a March 2016 tweet.

Fans have long admired her honesty whether it’s on the long-running talk show or on social media.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sunny’s plastic surgery transformation.