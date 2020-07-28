Courtesy of Sunny Hostin/ Instagram

Living the good life! The View cohost Sunny Hostin‘s house in Purchase, New York, is what dreams are made of. The historic mansion boasts 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and unlimited Tudor-style charm.

The residence has a sprawling kitchen, a playroom for the kids and an enormous amount of closet space for all of Sunny’s clothes. But the one thing she likes the most about her home is its history. The house was built in the 1920s for former New York Governor Herbert H. Lehman, but after his family’s investment bank Lehman Brothers went under in 2008, he had to let go of the property.

“When I got here, it had no running water, no electricity — there was a bat flying around in the hall,” Sunny recalled to People. But after six months of renovations and redoing the whole entire kitchen, Sunny made the house a comfy place to live.

“A lot of people see the house from the outside, and they’re like, ‘Nobody can really live here comfortably,’” the Emmy winner said about the historic mansion’s vintage exterior on her website. “But I would say 100 percent of the folks then say, ‘Oh my gosh, I forget how big it is once I’m inside.’ Our house is always filled with people, and for a big house, it’s really important.”

When Sunny has guests over, she loves to show them her “combo kitchen-family room,” which she said is her most “favorite area” of the house. “It’s where we spend the most time,” she gushed. And if you look out into her backyard, you’ll see Sunny’s hen house.

“There’s something so magical about walking out of your home at 5:30 in the morning, opening up the coop and there are eggs inside,” she said. “Anyone who raises chickens knows what I’m talking about.”

