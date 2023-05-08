Fashion designer Stella McCartney met the love of her life, Alasdhair Willis, in the cutest way! The youngest daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda McCartney, has been married to her husband since 2003. Get details on Stella’s marriage and family by scrolling below.

Who Is Alasdhair Willis?

Alasdhair is the creative director of Hunter, the British footwear manufacturer widely known for its boots. In March 2022, he was named the chief creative officer of Adidas.

“Stepping into a permanent role at Adidas and evolving our partnership is a great privilege and feels like an incredibly exciting and natural next step,” the business mogul said in a statement at the time. “The power and influence of the brand on sport, sports culture and beyond is immeasurable. I welcome the opportunity to help establish a new era of design and brand leadership at Adidas and, together with the team, take Adidas to even higher levels.”

How Did Stella McCartney Meet Alasdhair Willis?

Stella and Alasdhair met at a business meeting when he was hired as a consultant for her fashion brand in the early 2000s.

“[It was] love across a breakfast table,” he once said of their first meeting, per Vogue. “We had a breakfast meeting at Brown’s, and we haven’t really been apart since. I called her that afternoon. I had no idea whether I’d get a response; that was a leap of faith. It could have gone wrong. Fortunately, she said yes, and the rest is history. We are happy. We respect each other, we enjoy each other’s company and she’s my best friend. I love hanging out with her.”

Do Stella McCartney and Alasdhair Willis Have Any Children Together?

Stella and Alasdhair are the proud parents of four children. In February 2005, the couple welcomed their first child, son Miller. Their second child, daughter Bailey, was born in December 2006. Their second son, Beckett, came into the world in January 2008. The fashionista and the footwear mogul’s youngest child, daughter Reiley, arrived in November 2010.

Stella shared how being a working mom has inspired her clothing line over the years.

“I believe in the future, and I believe in our kids because they are the ones who are going to fight for their lives on this planet,” the mom of four previously told Moda Operandi. “This next generation is beginning to challenge conventions and is becoming more conscious of their impact on this environment. The most modern thing we can do as a house is challenge conventions in the industry and take responsibility.”

She continued, “I want to design beautiful, luxurious and desirable products while remaining responsible, mindful and ethical,” adding, “These are the types of values that were instilled in me as a child and that I would like to pass on to my children and the industry.”