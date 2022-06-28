Former Beatle Paul McCartney loves spending time with his grandchildren. The “Jet” singer is a grandfather to eight, four from his daughter Stella McCartney and four from his daughter Mary McCartney. Keep scrolling to learn more about Paul’s grandkids.

Who Are Paul McCartney’s Grandchildren?

Paul became a grandfather for the first time when Mary welcomed her eldest son, Arthur Donald, with her first husband, Alistair Donald, in 1999. The former couple’s second child, Elliot Donald, arrived in 2002. The pair were officially divorced in 2007.

The photographer and her then-boyfriend, Simon Aboud, welcomed their first child together, Sam Aboud, in 2008. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their youngest son, Sid Aboud, the following year.

Stella also welcomed four children just like her older sister. The fashion designer married Adidas Chief Creative Officer Alasdhair Willis in 2003. Their first child, Miller Alasdhair James Willis, was born in 2005. The couple became parents once more to daughter Bailey Linda Olwyn Willis in 2006. Their son Beckett Robert Lee Willis arrived in 2008 followed by their youngest daughter, Reiley Dilys Stella Willis, in 2010.

Though her fashion career took off in the early 2000s, Stella’s main focus has been making memories with her family.

“I try to spend as much time with my kids as possible. I take them to school every morning, I do four different drop-offs,” she said in a previous interview with Purple Dragon. “I have unconditional love for my kids, and they know I’m there. I really could not do it without the help of an amazing team both at home and at work.”

What Has Paul Said About Being a Grandpa?

Paul was inspired to write a children’s book in 2019 called Hey Grandude! after his grandchildren gave him the unique nickname.

“The kids started calling me that for a joke and I thought, ‘Well, it is kind of funny,’” he explained in a September 2019 interview with Medium. “It’s a nice old thing, so I wrote some stories about the character Grandude.”

The songwriter revealed that his grandkids read the book and “they like it.” During a November 2019 interview with Virgin Radio, Paul shared more about his special bond with Mary and Stella’s kids.

“We spend quite a good bit of time together. We don’t live near each other, but we go on holiday together, like Christmas,” he explained. “And in the summer, we’ll see each other. And then sometimes me and [my wife] Nancy pick them up from school. So that’s nice.”

While he has performed all over the world and received almost every music honor imaginable, having a big family is his dream come true.

“I love them, and I love being a granddad,” he gushed.