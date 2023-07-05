See Celebrities Who Welcomed Children in Their 50s: From Naomi Campbell to George Clooney

For many stars, becoming parents and welcoming new additions to their families is their biggest dream. Several of Hollywood’s finest welcomed children in their 50s, including Naomi Campbell, John Stamos and Hoda Kotb.

Naomi announced the arrival of her second child on June 29, 2023, at age 53. She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a snap from a photo shoot with her two kids.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Naomi captioned the family picture. “A true gift from God, blessed! Welcome baby boy. #mumoftwo It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The supermodel did not immediately reveal the name of her second child. She is also a mom to a daughter who arrived in May 2021. Naomi was 50 years old at the time when she first became a mother.

Though she has been rather private about her life as a mom, she shared rare insight about taking care of her little girl while balancing her career as a fashion mogul.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me — no whimpering taking off or landing,” Naomi told Vogue in February 2022. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well; she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking.”

Another star who continues to gush over becoming a parent later in life is Donna Mills. The Knots Landing alum was 54 when she adopted her daughter, Chloe, in 1994.

“I was very concentrated on my career, but at a certain point, I realized there was something missing — it was a child,” she told People in May 2022. “So, I went after it. I adopted her when she was four days old.”

The Play Misty for Me actress has no regrets about embarking on the journey to motherhood in her 50s.

“By that time, I was 54 and people said, ‘You’re going to be so old [to] have a little toddler running around.’ I never felt that,” Donna said. “I never felt older than the other mothers who were probably in their 20s.”

Scroll below to see which stars welcomed children in their 50s.