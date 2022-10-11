Sheryl Crow’s Nashville Home Is the Perfect Place to Create Music! Take a Tour of Her Property

Nashville is home to so many talented stars! Sheryl Crow planted roots in Music City on a gorgeous 50-acre property with her two kids, Levi and Wyatt. The hitmaker has posted rare photos of the home on social media that are truly breathtaking.

“This house came on the market, and I flew in from the road — Minneapolis — because I had a day off,” she recalled to Architectural Digest in October 2019. “I walked in and I immediately sensed that this is a home.”

The spacious property had all of the accommodations Sheryl was looking for and was the perfect place to watch her sons grow up. She welcomed her eldest son, Wyatt, via adoption in 2007. In 2010, she adopted her youngest son, Levi.

“All the bedrooms are upstairs, and the large basement is a fantastic playroom,” she continued. “The house does not feel ostentatious. There might be rooms that are more formal, but we use every inch of the house.”

The sprawling backyard is home to the family’s farm animals. They own multiple horses and chickens. Each of the boys has their own responsibilities around the home along with tending to the animals.

“I’m embarrassed to say that we do have a handwritten list [of rules] that the boys and I put together,” the “Soak Up the Sun” singer told Better Homes & Gardens in October 2022. “I just always want the boys to remember that not only are we family, we’re roommates.”

And while the mom of two confessed that her children often leave their stuff around the house, it’s one of the many things that help create a cozy atmosphere.

“The thing that makes our home feel like home is that there’s always a certain amount of kid stuff around … We actually live here,” she said. “I’m [going to] miss seeing those shoes by the couch or the football on the entry table.”

One of Sheryl’s favorite parts of the house is the music studio above the barn. She made the walls soundproof and recorded several of her popular albums in the space. Her kiddos have also shown an interest in making tunes.

“They’re really into music,” the Grammy winner told Us Weekly about Wyatt and Levi in September 2017. “They both are taking piano lessons. Now they’re getting to that stage where they’re learning all the music and they’re just too cool for school.”

Keep scrolling to see photos inside of Sheryl’s Nashville home.