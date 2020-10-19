Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk didn’t start living in the same home until more than a year after they tied the knot. But since then, the Goop founder and the Glee producer have been happy together in Gwyn’s Los Angeles mansion with their blended family of kids.

The Iron Man actress has been occupying the luxurious residence with her two children, daughter Apple and son Moses, in the prestigious Brentwood neighborhood for years now, according to reports. It wasn’t until the summer of 2019 that Brad and his two kids, Isabella and Brody, moved into the house.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle,” she told InStyle at the time. “And now we’re moving in together this month.” Shortly later, Gwyn further explained why it took the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, almost a year to share the same home.

“I think really because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much,” she dished during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October 2019. “But we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly.”

Now that Gwyn and the Pose creator — who shares Isabella and Brody with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik — are all settled into their massive property together, they couldn’t be happier to spend all this time with their kiddos. Aside from having enough bedrooms and living areas for their teens, the pair’s mansion features a huge kitchen, a lavish outdoor patio with a pool and much more.

Despite making tons of memories throughout the last year of living together, it hasn’t always been easy raising their rowdy group of kids. The Goop Lab star said parenting in a full house with her hubby has been especially hard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re lucky that we have a really solid relationship, but we’re also in the house with the kids, and it’s pretty close quarters,” Gwyn told Vanity Fair in April 2020. “So there’s definitely tensions within the household.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress — who shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin — noted adding the “dynamic of stepparent” has also caused some complications. “I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity,” she explained.

Fortunately, the doting mom and Brad always fill their abode with love. “[Work from home] with some moral support,” Gwyn once captioned an adorable selfie with Apple and Moses while working in her kitchen.

