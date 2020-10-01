Gwyneth Paltrow has been living on cloud nine ever since she fell in love with her second husband, Brad Falchuk. If you’re not completely familiar with a timeline of the couple’s relationship, the Goop founder and the Glee producer’s romantic love story goes all the way back to 2014.

Gwyn and Brad first met on the set of Glee. At the time, the Shakespeare in Love actress was recently divorced from her ex-husband, Chris Martin, while the TV creator split from his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik, one year earlier in 2013.

Although sparks were flying between the Hollywood stars, they remained tight-lipped about the status of their relationship. That is until they stepped out at an event for friend Robert Downey Jr. the following year in 2015.

Gwyn and Brad quietly dated for the next few years until the handsome hunk popped the question in early 2018. Later that year in September, the Goop Lab star and the American Horror Story producer tied the knot in a private wedding in New York.

Even though Gwyn — who is the proud mom of daughter Apple and son Moses — was previously married to the Coldplay singer from 2003 until their divorce was finalized in 2016, she considers Brad to be her first true marriage.

“I had two typical types of relationships. One where I was constantly chasing and trying to win someone over, and one where I was put off by the person’s capacity for the relationship — and those relationships were very short-lived,” she previously told People.

However, everything changed the moment she met Brad. “For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable,” she explained. “Because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before.”

Despite having to make some minor adjustments, Gwyn said she couldn’t feel more “grateful” to have found love with the film director, who shares his two children, Isabella and Brody, with his former spouse of nine years.

“I feel so lucky,” she gushed to Glamour U.K. just weeks after their wedding. “It’s different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering — everything. It’s actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see a timeline of Gwyn and Brad’s relationship!