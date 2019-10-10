Surprise! Sharon Osbourne couldn’t help but burst into tears when her adorable family paid an unexpected visit to the set of The Talk on Wednesday, October 10. During the episode, the TV host’s kids, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, as well as two of Sharon’s granddaughters, sweetly stormed the stage with flowers in hand in honor of her 67th birthday.

The beloved birthday girl was over the moon after being completely caught off guard. Sharon adorably shouted in excitement as Kelly, Jack and granddaughters Andy, 4, and Minnie, 1, stepped out behind backstage and sweetly gifted their family matriarch with gorgeous bouquets of flowers.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“I could tell you were upset on the phone this morning because we weren’t here and I was like, ‘I have to get off the phone, I have to get off the phone, she’s going to know I’m keeping something from her!'” Kelly, 34, explained to her mom.

When asked if she was expecting any sort of birthday surprise, Sharon hilariously replied, “No! And I kept saying to Michael, ‘Have you heard from the kids?'” LOL!

As Sharon continued to gush over her heartwarming celebration, Jack and Kelly offered a few words in honor of their mom’s special day. “We love you,” Jack, 33, said as he struggled to find sentimental words. “Happy birthday, I know it’s been a tough year, but onward and upward!” The X Factor judge agreed, saying, “Yeah! It can only get better from here!”

Kelly also took a moment to praise her famous mama. “I love you so much, mom, and I hope you have the best day ever and thank you for everything that you do for us,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said. Sharon got visibly choked up over the heartwarming moment and hilariously teased, “Get out of here!” Aww!

Although the spotlight was on Sharon, the America’s Got Talent host — who is also the mom of Aimee Osbourne, 35, with longtime husband Ozzy Osbourne, and grandmother to Pearl, 7 — credited her fans and family for being the glue that keeps her together.

“I just want to say I am nothing without you guys, and that includes everybody here too. All my friends that work on this show, the ladies, our wonderful producers —” Sharon said before being cut off by her granddaughter, Andy. “I love you, Nana,” the little girl said as she reached over for a hug. “I love you too angel,” the proud grandma gushed. “I do, I do.”

The Sharon Osbourne Extreme: My Autobiography author continued, “And all of our wonderful crew, all of you. It is just, I am the luckiest old bitch in the world.”

We hope Sharon had the best birthday ever!