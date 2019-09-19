Bruce/Javiles/MSBH/BACKGRID

A little bit of bonding. Even though we are very aware of Sharon Osbourne‘s two youngest kids, Kelly and Jack, the TV personality’s eldest child Aimee is rarely seen out and about — however, that wasn’t the case recently.

The former America’s Got Talent judge, 66, headed out to Beverly Hills to get a little shopping done at Barneys New York — but she wasn’t alone, as her first born, 36, tagged along. The Talk cohost was seen keeping it casual in a black tee, same-colored slacks and some white sneakers, while Aimee stood out a bit more with her patterned outfit. The mother/daughter duo looked relaxed as they went about their business.

The music manager shares all three of her children with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. The pair have been together since 1982 — they also have three grandkids thanks to their son, 33, and his wife Lisa Stelly.

Sharon has always been quite open about her children and her family life — that is aside from starring in the popular and classic MTV reality show The Osbournes. The author actually recently revealed that her youngest child was by her side when she awoke from her facelift procedure — and it was an awkward encounter.

Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock

“Kelly was with me for most of the time and when I woke up, she told me that I was going, ‘Help me, help me!’ And she’s like, ‘What can I do for you?’” Sharon recalled during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’m like, ‘Just help me’ … I don’t know what I wanted help for!” The spunky Sharon also revealed just how rare it is to have a successful facelift.

“You know what it is? It’s just that it’s so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there’s very few, really good surgeons and there’s so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you’re gonna get a dud,” Sharon explained to the late night host. “I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn’t work.”

Sharon is an open book — but we’re also glad to see just how close Sharon is with her now grown kids!