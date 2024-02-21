Scott Hamilton’s love for his wife, Tracie Hamilton (née Robinson), is eternal. The figure skater’s longtime spouse is always there for him and their children.

When Did Scott Hamilton Get Married?

Scott got engaged to Tracie in 2001. The former professional athlete walked down the aisle with his partner in 2002 in Malibu at the Stone Manor Estate.

In the years prior to their wedding, Scott established himself as one of the world’s best figure skaters, earning a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. He became known for his signature backflip on the ice, a move that has been sanctioned by the International Skating Union.

Who Is Scott Hamilton’s Wife?

Tracie formerly worked as a nutrition coordinator for Whole Foods Market Inc. She has been nothing but supportive of her husband, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2004. It returned in 2010 and once again returned in 2016.

Following his third bout with a brain tumor, Scott publicly shared that he did not immediately seek treatment.

“When they gave me the diagnosis, they said, it’s back,” he told People in February 2024. “And so they brought in this guy, a really young, talented surgeon, and he said, ‘We could do the surgery again. It’d be complicated, but we’ve got really talented people here that we could bring in, and I know we could pull it off if that’s an option for you.'”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImageGregg DeGuire/WireImage

He founded Scott Hamilton CARES, dedicated to funding cancer research, in 2014.

“I never would’ve thought to dream that one day I would found a cancer organization that’s actually going to have impact and save lives,” the sports commentator shared. “I never would’ve thought to dream that an Olympic gold medal experience would’ve allowed me to give so much back to my sport and help create a platform to give careers to so many of the greatest skaters in the history of the sport.”

“And to have my children and just how amazing they are, and my wife and how amazing she is? I never would’ve thought to dream any of it,” Scott continued.

How Many Kids Does Scott Hamilton Have?

Scott and Tracie are parents to four children. They welcomed two biological sons, Aidan and Maxx, and adopted kids Jean Paul and Evelyne from Haiti.

“It has been beautiful, it has been challenging, it has been amazing, it has been hard. It has been such a blessing and it’s been everything we expected it would be,” Tracie said during a November 2014 interview with Today about completing her family with Scott.

For Scott, becoming a dad of four has been one of the most rewarding parts of his life.

“God orchestrated everything in such an amazing way,” the Ohio native told The Tennessean in January 2015. “Looking back you have to smile that all we had to do is follow along and be obedient.”