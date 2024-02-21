Figure skater Scott Hamilton has been thankful for his loving family amid his health journey. The Olympian is a dad to kids Jean Paul, Aidan, Evelyne and Maxx, whom he shares with his wife, Tracie Hamilton (neé Robinson).

Who Are Scott Hamilton’s Kids?

Scott and Tracie wed in 2002 after a year of being engaged. Their marriage came five years after Scott was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent chemotherapy and surgery. They welcomed biological sons Aidan and Maxx after their nuptials.

In 2010, the couple were devastated to learn of the destruction that the earthquake in Haiti caused. Before going to Haiti to offer aid to victims, Tracie and Scott saw photos of a little boy named Jean Paul, who was living in an orphanage. They found out he had a younger sister named Evelyne.

“We fell in love with these kids two years ago and it took us that long to bring them home,” Scott told Today in November 2014 of adopting Jean Paul and Evelyne.

“It’s been really fun having a girl, and she’s so joyful,” Tracie said. “It has been beautiful, it has been challenging, it has been amazing, it has been hard. It has been such a blessing and it’s been everything we expected it would be.”

Scott revealed all of the amazing hobbies his kids were interested in.

“Jean Paul is a crazy, phenomenal soccer player and Aidan has gotten the bug from him, and now is on the school team,” the skating commentator told People in November 2015. “Maxx is into skating – but he wants to play tackle football. We’re kind of like, ‘Weeelll, you’re 7. You can wait.’”

Scott Hamilton Announced the Return of His Brain Tumor

For two decades, Scott has been battling brain tumors. He had been diagnosed in 2004, 2010 and in August 2016 and underwent surgery twice in the past. The third time around, the retired athlete decided not to immediately undergo treatment.

“When they gave me the diagnosis, they said, it’s back,” he told People in February 2024. “And so, they brought in this guy, a really young, talented surgeon, and he said, ‘We could do the surgery again. It’d be complicated, but we’ve got really talented people here that we could bring in and I know we could pull it off if that’s an option for you.'”

Scott, who founded Scott Hamilton CARES, is not opposed to getting some kind of treatment in the future.

“The ace I have up my sleeve is that now there is a targeted radiation therapy that will shrink the tumor,” he said. “And in that, I can avoid a lot of other things like surgery and chemo. So I don’t know, I’m mostly trying to be in the moment and taking all the information and do the right thing when the time comes.”