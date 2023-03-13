An adorable couple! Today host Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, made a rare appearance on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, March 12. The pair looked so happy posing together for photos at the event.

Savannah, 51, wore a black halter gown with floral trim. She showed off the low-cut back of the dress while walking along the red carpet. The broadcaster accessorized her look with simple gold jewelry and wore her hair in loose waves. Also on display was Savannah’s new tattoo of the words “all my love” inked across her wrist. She first revealed the ink during a January segment on Today.

Her hubby, whom she wed in 2014, opted for a black suit and casual black sneakers during the outing. Mike, 54, flashed a bright smile to the cameras while standing next to Savannah. The communications consultant also attended the event last year with his wife. The pair also went with elegant ensembles for the March 2022 party, with Savannah rocking a halterneck dress with white trim and Mike wearing a black tuxedo.

Savannah and Mike previously celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in March 2022. The TV personality once revealed that she and Mike’s fairytale romance faced a speed bump prior to their union.

“We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we’re either going to have to decide to get married or we’re just going to have to love each other but let each other go,” she recalled during an April 2019 episode of Today.

Luckily, Mike had an elaborate proposal planned for the beauty, getting down on one knee during a vacation to Turks and Caicos.

“I think he is so courageous and amazing, because I think most guys who ask in this day and age, they know what the answer is, and he really didn’t,” she added. “But he did it anyway, and I just always thought that took such bravery and meant so much to me.”

The lawyer and the businessman revealed an incredible surprise at their wedding — sharing they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Vale, in August 2014. Their son, Charles, was born in December 2016. Now, they look like they are happy as can be with their family of four.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Savannah and Mike’s red carpet appearance.