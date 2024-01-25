Days after it was announced that Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer, the Duchess of York gave a brief update on her health during a public appearance.

Sarah, 64, was photographed while visiting her dermatologist at the King William VII Hospital on Wednesday, January 24. “I’m fine, thank you,” she told onlookers, per Daily Mirror, when they asked how she was feeling. She kept a smile on her face and waved to cameras while exiting the facility wearing a blue blazer.

Her skin cancer diagnosis was first revealed in a statement after she had several moles removed and examined.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits,” a spokesperson said on January 22.

In June 2023, a representative for Sarah announced she was diagnosed with “an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.” She underwent a single mastectomy shortly after.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” the rep shared at the time. “The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

News Licensing / MEGA

On New Year’s Eve, the My Story author told her Instagram followers that she had “beat breast cancer.” She hasn’t been the only royal to go public with her health battle recently. On January 17, Princess Kate Middleton was hospitalized after undergoing abdominal surgery.

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” a statement from Kensington Palace read. “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Shortly after, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III would be undergoing surgery to correct his enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”