Food Network chef Sandra Lee has found a special kind of love with her boyfriend, Ben Youcef! The culinary expert and her partner appear to be happier than ever since they were first linked in August 2021. Scroll below for details on Sandra’s current relationship.

Was Sandra Lee Ever Married?

Years before meeting Ben, Sandra was married to businessman Bruce Karatz from 2001 to 2005. The Semi-Homemade Cooking With Sandra Lee host met former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a party in the Hamptons the summer following her divorce. The pair hit it off and dated for 14 years before announcing their breakup in September 2019.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” Sandra and Andrew shared in a statement at the time. “We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.”



While they did not welcome any children together, Sandra became very close to Andrew’s three daughters, Michaela, Cara and Mariah, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy.

Who Is Sandra Lee’s Current Boyfriend, Ben Youcef?

Sandra and Ben first met at a restaurant in March 2021 and became friends. Soon, their relationship turned romantic, and the couple were spotted vacationing together in Europe six months later. They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

“I swore I would never fall again, trust again, love again or open myself up again,” Sandra captioned a series of photos with her beau. “On our one-year anniversary, I shall share the story of how we met but until then, my wish for you is that no matter where you are, how old you are or what has happened, you can welcome hope back into your life again.”

Courtesy of Sandra Lee/Instagram

Ben, born in Algeria, is an actor with credits in CSI: NY, Chicago P.D., Law & Order and SEAL Team. He also leads an interfaith non-profit organization and is a semi-pro tennis player, per IMDb. Ben is a dad to two kids, twins Harris and Hannah, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Apryl Stephenson.

The cookbook author and the sports enthusiast spent Christmas with his kids in 2023. Sandra shared several photos with the kiddos and her beloved while getting into the holiday spirit, playing in the snow and enjoying themselves.

“We have each other’s passwords on our phone,” Sandra told E! News of their relationship just before the holidays in December 2023. “We trust each other completely. There’s no question that we can’t ask each other and the other one won’t be completely forthcoming.”