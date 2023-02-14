Food Network fans fell in love with married duo Gina and Pat Neely when their show, Down Home With the Neelys, premiered in 2008. A few years later, the series abruptly came to an end after the pair made some huge changes in their personal lives. Scroll below to find out what happened to Pat and Gina and where they are now.

What Happened to Pat and Gina Neely?

Pat and Gina got married in 1994 and welcomed one child, daughter Shelbi, in addition to Gina’s daughter Spenser from a previous relationship. The Neely family was already famous for their successful barbecue restaurants across the U.S. before landing their own Food Network series.

Down Home With the Neelys was a ratings success immediately after its release, with 143 episodes dedicated to sharing delicious recipes in the comfort of the duo’s Tennessee home. In September 2014, the celebrity chefs announced they were divorcing after two decades of marriage and subsequently ending their cooking show.

“Today we announce that we are ending our marriage of 20 years for irreconcilable differences,” they shared in a joint statement at the time. “This was a tough decision, but we believe it is the best decision for us. As parents of two beautiful adult daughters that we love dearly, we will continue to be involved in each other’s lives as parents and friends.”

Despite ending their marriage, Pat revealed years later that filming the show was one of his biggest dreams come true.

“One of the things that I’ll always cherish about Down Home with the Neelys was that I had an opportunity to get on television every day and invite people into our home,” he told People in October 2018. “And I was able to share that with my high school sweetheart, a woman I truly loved, and to be me. I never had to act.”

Where Are Pat and Gina Neely Now?

In 2015, Pat met his now-wife, Tamika Parks, on a cruise and fell in love with her right away. He popped the question to the beauty the following year. They wed at their Georgia home in October 2017. Tamika was already a mom to one son, Elijah, before their union. The couple also welcomed one daughter together named Eriel.

As for Gina, she made a very exciting announcement in February 2022 — revealing that she was going to be a grandmother. “I’m going to be a Gigi!” she captioned a sweet video on Instagram after Spenser shared she was expecting her first child. “I’m about to explode over here!”

Spenser gave birth to her little boy, son Noah, with her partner, Tayloe Taylor, in August 2022. Gina’s Instagram account is full of photos of her precious grandson and her family. In addition to expanding her family, the restaurateur also opened her heart to finding love again. She appeared on the Bravo reality series To Rome for Love in 2018 in pursuit of finding a romantic partner in Italy.