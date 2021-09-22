Sandra Bullock just doesn’t age. In the first teaser photo for her new Netflix film, The Unforgivable, the superstar is seen makeup-free while looking into a mirror, and she still looks so beautiful.

Not that the 57-year-old is supposed to look stunning in the movie, as she plays an ex-con who just got out of prison after serving a 20-year sentence for committing a horrific violent crime. It’s a bold role for an actress who has been known in the past as America’s Sweetheart.

“There are several people whose lives she affected by this crime she committed, and there’s a lot of hatred and anger and bitterness and sorrow associated with her release,” Sandra told Entertainment Weekly about her gritty new role.

“She wants to find this one person, the only family she had when she went in, and you keep asking yourself, ‘Why can’t you let it go? This family member was traumatized by your actions — let it go! Stop harming these people all over again,'” she explained.

KIMBERLEY FRENCH/NETFLIX

Sandra plays the character of Ruth Slater in the film, which is based on a British miniseries. “Finding out the background to the story of why she did what she did is sort of the whodunnit of this,” Sandra shared. “It’s a murder mystery within a very complex character drama.”

The Blindside actress said she was elevated by the level of talent around her, as the cast includes Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal and Vincent D’Onofrio.”I don’t care where you think you are on the level of talent on your acting scale, if you place yourself opposite those who are far better than you, they will only elevate you,” she told the publication.

“I was so scared. I was basically making a silent film for my character, and I was like, ‘If I fail with my emotional inner life, we’ve lost the storytelling.’ But, I would get opposite these tremendous human beings and you just go ‘thank you’ to be opposite talent like that. Everybody dreams about it. And then here, we had it,” she gushed.

Sandra last film was also shown on Netflix, as she starred in the 2018 smash hit thriller Bird Box. At the time, it set a best-ever first week viewing for a Netflix film, with 45 million accounts streaming the movie. Hopefully Sandra will find the same success with The Unforgivable.