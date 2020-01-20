Everyone was excited when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attended the 2020 SAG Awards, walking the red carpet solo. But the world was sent into a spiral when the friendly former lovebirds had an adorable encounter backstage after their respective wins on Sunday, January 19, and were even seen holding hands.

Ahead of their behind-the-scenes rendezvous, Brad, 56, won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood while Jennifer, 50, won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

While The former Friends star gushed about working on the hit show. “Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work, so thank you for watching that,” Jen said before shouting out pal Reese Witherspoon. “I love you, girl. It took 20 years but we did it, finally!”

As for Brad, he couldn’t pass up a chance to poke fun at himself and his dating history. “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile,” Brad quipped before getting a little more serious about the big moment. “This means so much, more than I can possibly phantom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing.”

A source exclusively told In Touch that Jen “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room after seeing her ex. “She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the insider explained. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed-off Jen.”

This is just the latest in a string of times we’ve seen Brad and Jen cross paths in the past year or so. First he showed up at as she celebrated her 50th birthday in February 2019 and then he showed up to Jen’s 2019 Christmas party. Brad even said he would likely run into her at the 2020 Golden Globes earlier this month and said she was a “good friend.”

Here’s to hoping this won’t be the last time we’ll see Brad and Jen reunite like this!