It looks like Ryan Seacrest has moved on from his ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor, as he was spotted having quite the time with a mystery girl in the South of France.

The American Idol host, 44, was seen having a ball with a new woman on Thursday, June 20, as the pair did everything from sunbathe, swim and oh, even did a little bit of kissing — in what is proof that perhaps the TV personality is finally over his ex, 27. Earlier this year, the hard working star called it quits with Shayna after three years of dating.

The couple met in 2013, broke it off in 2014, only to get back together sometime later, in what seemed like an up and down relationship. However, it clearly had its very high points. Ryan gushed about Shayna in December 2018, revealing that their love for food really took them to the next level. “It was the first time we were together, and she said, ‘I make these amazing gluten-free pancakes,’ and I said, ‘What?! Well, tell me everything!’” the radio host told People at the time. “That is all it took for me to really fall.”

He continued, “We’re very in sync. Moving to a new city together [the pair moved to New York City from L.A. together in 2017 when Ryan got the gig to co-host Live With Kelly] was fun because we were also having a new chapter together. “Living together is easy.”

Well, it certainly looks like Ryan has a new woman in his life!

Scroll on down to see Ryan with his mystery lady!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!