She’s doing just fine! Rosie O’Donnell is opening up about her life after she split from her fiancée, Elizabeth Rooney, nearly one month ago.

“We’re trying to work out what’s going on but you know she’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot attention on it, we’re just taking it slow but I’m not looking to date or dating,” Rosie, 57, said to Us Weekly at the annual fall gala for Rosie’s Theater Kids on Monday, November 18.

Shutterstock

In October 2018, Rosie announced she was engaged to Elizabeth when she showed off her huge new ring to Instagram. She captioned the pic, “Y E S 💍.” According to Radar Online, they didn’t want a lot of people to know so they tried to keep the news quiet.

“Elizabeth is in the police force so she tries to keep a lot of those details on the low,” a source said. The couple started dating in November 2017 and, during that time, an insider told Radar, the two were “very much in love.”

“They’re very, very happy. I do believe that this will see its full life-term expectancy,” the source said. Rosie, a proud mom of five to kids — Parker, 24, Chelsea, 22, Blake, 19, Vivienne, 16, and Dakota, 6, previously gushed about her relationship to Elizabeth during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing. I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” she said at the time. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’”

When they were together, Rosie and Elizabeth took their relationship very seriously. So much so, in fact, that Rosie talked about the possibility of having kids with her. “Well, I think I’m done, but you never know with me. There could be a phone call like what happened with [my adopted daughter] Dakota, and you know, here we go. So I don’t know,” she told Closer Weekly in October 2018.

While we’re sad to see these two part, we’re glad things are amicable between them.

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!