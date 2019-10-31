Oh no! Rosie O’Donnell has ended her whirlwind romance with her cop fiancée, Elizabeth Rooney, one year after getting engaged. RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, October 31, that the 57-year-old TV personality called it quits with her 34-year-old lover. Closer Weekly also reached out to Rosie’s reps for comment.

News of the couple’s split comes after one source told Radar that Rosie hasn’t mentioned Elizabeth “in a while.” Fans also noticed that not only did the Massachusetts police officer delete her October 2018 engagement post, but she’s also completely wiped any photos of The Rosie O’Donnell Show star from her page. Yikes!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Fans were shocked to hear the news of the former couple’s split considering Rosie seemed happier than ever about their future wedding plans. Although they initially kept mum about their summer engagement, considering the nature of Elizabeth’s job as a police officer, the TV host confirmed the happy news in the fall of last year.

At the time, a previous source told Radar that Rosie and Elizabeth — who reportedly began dating back in November 2017 — couldn’t have been more thrilled about their future nuptials. “They’re very, very happy. I do believe that this will see its full life-term expectancy,” the insider said at the time, adding that Rosie and Elizabeth were “very much in love.”

Things were going so well for Rosie and Liz, the Now and Then actress even told Closer Weekly that she was thinking about having more kids. “Well, I think I’m done, but you never know with me,” Rosie shared at an event last October, explaining that she and Liz might want to have a child together. “There could be a phone call like what happened with [my adopted daughter] Dakota, and you know, here we go. So I don’t know.”

Rosie even defended their 23-year age difference. “Everything’s sort of — you know, you kind of don’t notice it that way. I thought that I would but I kind of don’t. But she knows every word and every joke to The Golden Girls,” she said to Closer. “Now, I remember The Golden Girls, I was older. It wasn’t like my Mary Tyler Moore [Show]. It’s her Mary Tyler Moore, right. I can name everything of Mary Tyler Moore and every episode and that’s how she is with The Golden Girls. And she has every Golden Girls paraphernalia girl you can buy. She’s the swag queen of Golden Girls.”

Even though Rosie is mourning the end of her and Liz’s relationship, we bet her granddaughter, Skylar Rose, will cheer her up in no time!