Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman announced his marriage to his second wife, Allison Dunbar, on her Instagram account in June 2022. The pair were first linked back in May 2019 after meeting on the set of the show StartUp. Keep scrolling to get to know the actress he fell in love with.

Who Is Ron Perlman’s Second Wife, Allison Dunbar?

Allison made her acting debut in a 1994 episode of Law & Order. In 2000, she landed a recurring role in the television series Strip Mall. She later starred as Nicole Lupertazzi on The Sopranos from 2004 to 2007. Over the years, the performer has earned over 60 film and television credits.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On top of her acting career, Allison is also a dancer and choreographer, performing with her own burlesque troupe in Santa Monica called Smokeshow. The Delaware native is a member of The Groundlings Theatre, an improv and sketch comedy troupe.

The beauty has a passion for rescuing dogs in her free time and often posts photos with her puppies and her hubby on social media. When she’s not sharing pictures with her pets, the Yellowstone actress is modeling bikinis in sultry snaps.

How Did Allison and Ron’s Relationship Begin?

Prior to tying the knot with Ron, Allison was previously married to hockey player Sean O’Donnell. Ron was also married once before to jewelry designer, Opal Stone Perlman. The couple were still married when he first met Allison in 2018 while filming the crime drama.

In May 2019, the costars were photographed kissing outside of a steakhouse in Pasadena, California. The Hellboy actor filed for divorce from his first wife shortly after. He welcomed two children with Opal during their 38-year marriage, daughter Blake and son Brandon.

Ron and Allison began posting photos together on social media to confirm their couple status. His divorce from Opal was finalized in October 2021. In January 2022, Allison confirmed that she and the Cronos star were engaged, referring to him as her fiancé in an Instagram post.

In June 2022, Allison shared a video wearing a short lace wedding dress and a veil while Ron wore a simple black suit. The pair strutted up to the camera before dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “You Make Me Feel So Young.” The caption read, “Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing,” referencing the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.