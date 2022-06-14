Hellboy actor Ron Perlman is married! The star and his new wife, Allison Dunbar, announced that they tied the knot in an Instagram video on Tuesday, June 14.

“Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing,” Allison, 50, captioned the wedding announcement, referencing the recent wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

She wore a short white lace dress while her new hubby sported a black suit and gold tie. In the video, the couple held hands and danced to Frank Sinatra’s “You Make Me Feel So Young.” The Sopranos alum tagged Palazzo Margherita, a 19th-century boutique hotel in Basilicata, Italy, as the location.

In the comments section, several of their celebrity friends offered their well wishes for the newlyweds including Jillian Bell and Kim Crossman. Ron, 72, commented, “Spring has indeed sprung,” with several heart emojis on the post.

The couple first met on the set of the TV show StartUp in 2018. At the time, Ron was married to his first wife, Opal Perlman. He was linked to Allison, his costar, in May 2019 after they were photographed kissing outside of a Pasadena, California, steakhouse.

The Justice League alum filed for divorce from Opal that November, per In Touch. Their divorce was finalized in October 2021. The pair welcomed two children during their marriage, daughter Blake and son Brandon.



In January 2022, Allison confirmed that she and Ron were engaged after posting a video of the pair dancing together with the caption, “My fiancé is tres hot.” They have never shied away from sharing their love for one another on social media, posting relationship photos and romantic memories with each other since they began dating.

The couple have stepped out together over the years for a number of red carpet appearances including the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards and the season 6 premiere of Better Call Saul. In a December 2018 interview, Ron got candid about things that are important in a marriage or a relationship.

“The mastering of the phrase, ‘You know darling, you are so right!’ If you can master that phrase, and you’re a dude, you got a shot,” he said at the time.