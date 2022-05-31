After meeting on the set of the hit FX show Fargo, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead felt an incredible spark. The pair began dating and shared the screen again in 2020’s Birds of Prey. The couple got married in 2022 after five years of dating. Keep scrolling to learn more about the Golden Globe winner’s spouse.

Who is Ewan Mcgregor’s Wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

Love was in the air between Ewan and Mary Elizabeth as they filmed season 3 of Fargo in 2017. She announced her split from her ex-husband, Riley Stearns, in May of that year. The former couple were married for seven years before announcing their divorce on social media.

“Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days,” the soap opera star captioned a post on Instagram at the time. “We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

Mary Elizabeth has built an impressive list of acting credits since snagging the role of Jessica Bennett on the series Passions in 1999. She has since appeared in several popular films and television shows like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Smashed.

In May 2022, the lovebirds appeared together at Disneyland’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California. The outing came days after it was revealed that Mary would also be joining the Star Wars universe in the series Ashoka alongside Rosario Dawson. When it came to giving his wife advice about snagging a role in the franchise that made him famous, Ewan had nothing but confidence in her.

“She doesn’t need any advice from me, but it was kind of cool that when it came up and she was starting to think about it — we thought it was amazing to both be in this world together,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Do Ewan and Mary Have Any Children Together?

The Star Wars actor was married once before to Eve Mavrakis from 1995 until their divorce was finalized in 2020. They welcomed daughter Clara in 1996, daughter Esther in 2001, adopted daughter Jamyan in 2006 and adopted daughter Anouk in 2011.

Ewan became a father for the fifth time when he and Mary welcomed their son, Laurie, in June 2021. Clara shared a photo of the little one on her Instagram account shortly after he was born.

“Welcome to the world little brother,” the aspiring actress captured the post. “Congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift.”