Ewan McGregor Is a Dad of 5! Get to Know the ‘Star Wars’ Actor’s Daughters and Son
Unbeknown to his fans, Ewan McGregor became a proud father of five in June 2021, as three of his adult daughters broke the news via Instagram photos that they had a new baby half-brother. It is the actor’s first son and first child with girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Get to know all of Ewan’s children.
Ewan became a first-time dad at the age of 25 when his then-wife Eve Mavrakis gave birth to their oldest child, Clara, in February 1996. She has followed in her dad’s footsteps, becoming an actress.
Clara showed off how she’s got her father’s tough Scottish side, walking a red-carpet premiere for The Birthday Cake on June 13, 2021, mere hours after a dog mauled her face. The actress left the hospital, put on a stylish Fendi pantsuit and posed for the cameras, despite having bloody gashes across the bridge of her nose and right cheek.
The film marked another collaboration between father and daughter. Not only did Ewan and Clara both star in The Birthday Cake, they also co-produced the film. Additionally, she appeared in her dad’s 2018 film Christopher Robin.
Ewan’s second oldest child, daughter Esther, is extremely close to her older sister. Born in November 2001, she and Clara have worked together on modeling campaigns, and appear frequently in each other’s Instagram posts.
Ewan and Eve adopted a daughter they named Jamyan in 2006 when she wasfour-years-old. The Moulin Rouge! actor met the orphan when she was just two, as he made his way across Mongolia via motorcycle in 2002 for a televised adventure series. Jamyan settled into the McGregor household with a sister nearly the same age, as she was born in June 2001, just five months ahead of Esther
Ewan and Eve turned to adoption again with the addition of daughter Anouk. Little is known about the child, who Ewan revealed was born in March 2011. In an interview with the New York Post in June of that year, he shared, “My wife and four girls — 15, two nine-year-olds and a baby of four months — often come with me if it’s a holiday or my locations and their schedules allow . Sometimes we uproot them and put them in another school.”
Esther became somewhat estranged from her dad when he fell for Mary in 2017 while filming the F/X series Fargo. Ewan filed for divorce from Eve in January 2018, after 22 years of marriage. Esther did not take the split well, writing a song she shared to Instagram where she sang the lyrics, “Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry.” She seemed to be referring to photos of her dad and Mary kissing at a London cafe amid his split from her mom.
Esther added the lyric, “I don’t know to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me.” But Ewan and Mary’s new bundle of joy seems to have mended any hard feelings. Esther shared a photo on her Instagram page of her holding the infant while wearing a scarf around her head on June 27, 2021.
“Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie,” Esther wrote in the caption, giving away the infant’s name as “Laurie.”
Ewan’s first son was born on June 26, 2021. While neither the actor or Mary have shared details about him yet, Clara and Esther are over the moon about their baby brother. In addition to Esther’s sweet post, Clara cradled the dark-haired infant in an Instagram photo and wrote, “Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift”
Click through the gallery below of Ewan McGregor’s children!
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7