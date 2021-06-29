Ewan McGregor Is a Dad of 5! Get to Know the ‘Star Wars’ Actor’s Daughters and Son

Unbeknown to his fans, Ewan McGregor became a proud father of five in June 2021, as three of his adult daughters broke the news via Instagram photos that they had a new baby half-brother. It is the actor’s first son and first child with girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Get to know all of Ewan’s children.

Ewan became a first-time dad at the age of 25 when his then-wife Eve Mavrakis gave birth to their oldest child, Clara, in February 1996. She has followed in her dad’s footsteps, becoming an actress.

Clara showed off how she’s got her father’s tough Scottish side, walking a red-carpet premiere for The Birthday Cake on June 13, 2021, mere hours after a dog mauled her face. The actress left the hospital, put on a stylish Fendi pantsuit and posed for the cameras, despite having bloody gashes across the bridge of her nose and right cheek.

The film marked another collaboration between father and daughter. Not only did Ewan and Clara both star in The Birthday Cake, they also co-produced the film. Additionally, she appeared in her dad’s 2018 film Christopher Robin.

Ewan’s second oldest child, daughter Esther, is extremely close to her older sister. Born in November 2001, she and Clara have worked together on modeling campaigns, and appear frequently in each other’s Instagram posts.

Photo Courtesy of Esther McGregor/Instagram