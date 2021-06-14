Actor Ewan McGregor‘s daughter Clara proved she’s tough as nails just like her dad by attending a red carpet premiere for their new movie The Birthday Cake, half an hour after being hospitalized following a dog mauling her face. She posed while visible, bloody bite marks could be seen across the bridge of her nose and on her left cheek.

The 25-year-old shared what happened via her Instagram account, where she posted a photo from the event and wrote: “When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet😅 thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th!” She also included a snapshot from inside the emergency room, where the bite marks were highly visible. But tough cookie that she is, Clara smiled and showed a middle finger salute to the camera.

Clara then went on to thank the designer of her red carpet look by writing “❤️ thank you @fendi for the suit,” as she posed with one hand in the pocket of her trousers like a pro.

She is eldest of four children that Scottish actor Ewan, 50, shares with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis. Clara began her acting career in 2017 with a series of short films, but has since graduated to a thriving thespian. In addition to The Birthday Cake, she has completed two other films that have yet to be released, as well as three more that are in post-production.

Fortunately, Clara and her dad are getting along better following her parents’ divorce. Ewan filed in 2018 to split from his wife of 22 years after he fell for his Fargo costar, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Their divorce was finalized in August 2020.

In 2019, Clara posted an Instagram photo of her now 54-year-old mom in a swimsuit and wrote, “My mother, ladies & gentlemen. 50 is the new 30 apparently.” A follower complimented Clara on her “good genes” and added, “Keep her away from your boyfriends.” The actress responded, “Nah I keep her away from a—hole men who leave my goddess of a mother :).”

Clara is a co-producer on the Halston star ‘s film. The mob thriller is described on imdb.com as, “On the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio’s life is forever changed.” Gio is played by actor Shiloh Fernandez — who also co-wrote the film — while Ewan stars as Father Kelly.