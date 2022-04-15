As he solidified his status as a Hollywood heartthrob in the ‘90s, Brendan Fraser found love with a fellow entertainer. The Mummy actor and actress Afton Smith got married in 1998 and announced their split nine years later. Keep scrolling to learn more about Brendan’s ex-wife.

Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Ex-Wife Afton Smith?

Brendan’s ex-wife, Afton, was born in 1967 in Long Island, New York. She earned her first acting credit in the 1987 film Less Than Zero starring Robert Downey Jr. The blonde beauty also appeared in the television movie Once Again that same year. Brendan met Afton at a party at Winona Ryder’s house in 1993, per Justrichest.com.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

In 1997, the former couple starred alongside each other in George of the Jungle. The film remains one of Brendan’s most popular and achieved global box office success. The former couple tied the knot in 1998, one year after sharing the screen together.

Afton took a step back from acting in the early 2000s. She went on to publish three books: Hollywood Picks the Classics: A Guide for the Beginner, Point to Happy: For Children on the Autism Spectrum and The Tiger: Class of January 1922.

Did Brendan and Afton Have Any Kids Together?

Brendan and Afton became parents for the first time when they welcomed their eldest son, Griffin Arthur Fraser, in 2002. The couple welcomed their second son, Holden Fletcher Fraser, in 2004. Their youngest son, Leland Francis Fraser, arrived in 2006.

In a February 2018 interview with GQ, Brendan spoke about how his eldest son was diagnosed with autism.

“Griffin’s rated on the autism spectrum … So, he needs extra love in the world, and he gets it,” he said. “And his brothers … ever since they were small, one was always the spokesperson, and the other was the enforcer.”

When Did The Couple Split?

In December 2007, Brendan and Afton announced that they were getting a divorce.

“They continue to maintain a close and caring friendship,” the Encino Man star’s publicist, Ina Treciokas, said in a statement at the time.

Two years later, their divorce was finalized, according to the New York Post. After their marriage ended, Brendan moved to Bedford, New York, and enjoyed a quiet life on a farm before his Hollywood resurgence. The Saturn Award nominee began snagging more roles in blockbuster films beginning in 2021.