What Ever Happened to ‘The Mummy’ Star Brendan Fraser? Inside His Life Before, During and After Fame

In 1991, Brendan Fraser stepped into the world of acting with a role in the drama Dogfight. He later became one of the hunks of Hollywood with his memorable roles in George of the Jungle and The Mummy franchise. In recent years, fans have wondered what happened to the ‘90s film icon after he took a major step back from Hollywood.

Brendan, born in Indiana in 1968, studied at the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle before making his way onto the big screen. It was his role in the 1992 film Encino Man that really gave him his big break. Soon, he was one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, sharing the screen with the likes of Steve Buscemi, Rachel Weisz, David Spade and many more.

In 2004, Brendan appeared in the critically acclaimed film Crash. The movie boasted an ensemble cast with Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon and Terrence Howard. The King of the Hill alum, who portrayed District Attorney Rick Cabot in the film, and his costars, earned the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

After a decade of conquering the action, comedy and fantasy genres, Brendan began taking fewer film roles. Instead, he turned much of his focus on his personal life. Still, fans rallied around him to see what he would do next after his iconic portrayals helped shape so many people’s childhoods.

He never actually disappeared from Hollywood entirely but continued his career by making cameos on television series and doing voiceover work. In 2021, a video went viral on TikTok of a clip of Brendan talking to a fan about his resurgence in Hollywood films.

“Just know that the internet is so behind you, we’re so supportive,” the interviewer and longtime fan, Lindley Key, said. “There’s so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

The actor was emotional after the comment was made, showing a vulnerable side to his massive fanbase who are still rooting for him, even after all of these years.

