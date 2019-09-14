He is the award-winning director behind classic films like A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13, but Ron Howard perhaps deserves some recognition for being a wonderful father to four grown kids.

The Hollywood legend, 65, has been married to his wife, writer Cheryl Alley, since 1975, and they share four kids — daughters Bryce, Jocelyn, Paige and son Reed. “People say, ‘How’d you do it?’ There’s no technique. There’s no tactic other than communication is really important,” Ron once explained to People of the secret behind being married 44 years to the mother of his children. “You have to learn to communicate and have difficult conversations in constructive ways.”

He added, “Beyond that, there’s an element of luck because people either grow together or they don’t and I don’t think you can force that.” Together the happy pair have supported their kids — with some going down the Hollywood route like their dad.

“I felt really lucky when we met. It’s crazy,” the Frost/Nixton producer once recalled to Huffington Post. “We were teenagers, it shouldn’t have worked. We got married young, that shouldn’t have worked either, and yet it really and truly has.” So sweet!

Scroll on down below to meet the four amazing kids Ron and Cheryl raised!