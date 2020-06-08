In honor of their 45th wedding anniversary, Ron Howard revealed he and wife Cheryl Howard are taking a pledge to be more educated when it comes to racism. The Andy Griffith Show alum shared a touching and powerful post in honor of the longtime couple’s special day.

“45 years ago today, Cheryl and I wed,” Ron, 66, captioned a sweet photo with his spouse, also 66, on Sunday, June 7. “Our journey has been one of many blessings and lessons experienced, both together and as individuals.”

Alongside a photo of the pair smiling in front of a bouquet of beautiful red roses, Ron also showed his support for Black Lives Matter. The Happy Days star and tons of other celebs have spoken out against racial injustice after George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

“In these often heartbreaking times, we will continue to listen and learn and hope our country will grow, unify, flourish and set a positive example for the world,” Ron concluded his post, adding the hashtag “#BlackLivesMatter” at the end of his caption.

It seems Ron’s post captured the attention of the duo’s eldest child, Bryce Dallas Howard, as she left a heartwarming comment on her dad’s page. “Happy Anniversary!! I love you both so much,” the Jurassic World star, 39, gushed in the comments section.

Since the Academy Award winner and the Splash actress tied the knot in 1975, they’ve become one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples. Aside from Bryce, Ron and Cheryl are also the proud parents of twin daughters Paige Howard and Jocelyn Howard, 35, and son Reed Howard, 33.

Alan Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Although the lovebirds have made marriage look easy over the last few decades, Ron once revealed they actually “have no technique” when it comes to maintaining their loving relationship.

“People say, ‘How’d you do it?’ There’s no tactic other than communication is really important,” he previously told People. “You have to learn to communicate and have difficult conversations in constructive ways.”

However, the doting dad of four insisted the success of their marriage goes far “beyond” having difficult discussions. “There’s an element of luck, because people either grow together or they don’t and I don’t think you can force that,” he explained.

Despite marking 45 years together on their latest anniversary, Ron once revealed he actually wasn’t sure if his relationship with Cheryl would last. “I felt really lucky when we met. It’s crazy,” the Oscar winner told the Huffington Post. “We were teenagers, it shouldn’t have worked. We got married young, that shouldn’t have worked either, and yet it really and truly has.”

Ron and Cheryl are one inspiring pair.

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.