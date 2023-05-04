Millions of viewers started their days by tuning in to Morning Express With Robin Meade on HLN, a network she worked on for 21 years. Supporters of TV host Robin Meade were shocked when the network announced her series was coming to an end in December 2022. She amassed an impressive net worth thanks to the program before waving goodbye to her dedicated audience. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is Robin Meade’s Net Worth?

Robin has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also reports that she earned an annual salary of $3 million from Morning Express With Robin Meade.

The former beauty queen was very emotional during her final broadcast on the series in December 2022.

“Doing this show, with you, has been the joy of my life and my biggest concern is for my colleagues that they land on their feet, and I wish I can make this change less scary,” she told the audience.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Robin continued, “I’ve heard that you mourn something when it passes, either because you feel guilty for leaving something unresolved or you mourn because you truly appreciate something for what it was,” adding, “The emotions this morning are of appreciation for you and for this 21-year run. You will always be my morning sunshine.”

The end of the show came as CNN announced plans to dissolve all live programming on HLN. So far, Robin has not revealed what’s next for her career after ending her long-running series. Fans are still hoping to see her return to TV soon.

“I was crushed, flattened when I found out your entire show was canceled,” one fan wrote in an Instagram comment on a photo posted by Robin in March 2022. “I so hope to see you all soon on another outlet. This too will pass, but not soon enough.”

How Else Does Robin Meade Make Money?

Prior to dedicating her career to the morning talk show circuit, the Ohio native was a reporter for local TV stations and NBC affiliates. After covering a number of breaking news events, Robin joined HLN in the early 2000s as a news anchor.

The broadcaster also added being a published author to her resume. In 2011, she released the book Morning Sunshine!: How to Radiate Confidence and Feel It Too. Nine years later, Robin penned Fierce Wholeness: Finding Myself After Childhood Emotional Trauma.