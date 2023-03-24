Those who regularly tune in to HLN have gotten used to seeing Robin Meade anchor her signature program, Morning Express With Robin Meade. The former beauty queen began hosting the daytime series in 2005. Scroll below for details on what happened to Robin and whether she is still on TV.

What Happened to Robin Meade?

Before she became a leading news personality, Robin won the Miss Ohio crown in 1992 and later competed for the Miss America title. In her native Ohio, she began working at local news stations, building up her resume with impactful coverage. Robin won a regional Emmy Award after covering the 1995 Metra train collision in Fox River Grove, Illinois.

The news veteran joined HLN in 2001 as a correspondent, covering a number of major news events like presidential inaugurations, public celebrity memorials and wars. Her years of experience in the news industry made her the perfect lead on Morning Express With Robin Meade alongside Bob Van Dillen, Jennifer Westhoven and more popular cohosts.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The award-winning journalist celebrated her 20th anniversary on the show in September 2021 and was ecstatic about the milestone.

“I always joke, ‘I can’t believe I haven’t been fired yet!’” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “But I’m very grateful. It is the most surreal experience when someone says, ‘I’ve been watching you since junior high,’ and they’re 30 now! I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the viewers.”

Is Robin Meade Still on TV?

In December 2022, it was officially announced that Morning Express With Robin Meade would end after 21 years on the network. The news came after it was revealed that HLN would no longer produce live broadcasts. Instead, the network announced plans to simulcast CNN This Morning with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins in Robin’s timeslot. Fans of the series were devastated that Robin and her staff were leaving HLN.

“Doing this show, with you, has been the joy of my life and my biggest concern is for my colleagues that they land on their feet and I wish I can make this change less scary,” Robin said during her final episode, before telling the audience, “Thank you for letting us start your day all these years.”

So far, Robin has not announced what’s next for her career. She did share on Instagram that she cleaned out her office at HLN in January 2023 and left the building for the final time.