Academy Award winner Robert Duvall found his perfect match with his wife, Luciana Pedraza, whom he married in 2005. The Godfather actor tied the knot four times during his prolific career. Keep scrolling to learn more about his current wife and three ex-wives.

Who Are Robert Duvall’s 3 Ex-Wives?

Robert married his first wife, Barbara Benjamin, in 1964. She was a dancer on The Jackie Gleason Show in the early ‘60s. The former couple was officially divorced by 1975. The California native married his second wife, Gail Youngs, in 1982.

Gail began her acting career in 1980 in the movie Act of Love. She later appeared in Murder, She Wrote, Hunter and Timestalkers. She comes from a famous family as the sister of actors John Savage, Robin Young and Jim Youngs.

“I always said I wouldn’t marry an actress, but I did,” Robert told the Washington Post in May 1983 after tying the knot for the second time. “I wanted to settle down again. I think she’s good for me. Yeah. She’s good for me.”

The pair ended their marriage in 1986. Robert moved on with Sharon Brophy, whom he walked down the aisle with in 1991. The filmmaker and the dancer’s romance ultimately did not withstand the test of time. The two were divorced by 1995.

Who Is Robert Duvall’s Current Wife, Luciana Pedraza?

Robert met Luciana in 1996 in a bakery in her home country of Argentina. Though the actress is 41 years his junior, the pair bonded in unexpected ways.

“When I met my current wife — she’s much younger than I — we met in Argentina on the street, by chance,” he told Closer in May 2021. “I figured, why not? [And] it worked out.”

The happy couple shares a mutual love for dancing. On one of their first dates, Robert invited the stunner out to a tango club. They danced the night away and the rest was history. After getting married in 2005, the pair continued to dance together in their free time.

“It’s a very personal, a very quiet thing,” the Tender Mercies star told Architectural Digest about their hobby. “Though it gives an interesting feeling and connection with your partner, it’s an inward experience.”

In 2015, Robert and Luciana worked together on the film Wild Horses. The pair shared the screen in the western movie which he also directed and wrote. She later reflected on what it was like to work with her beloved on the project.

“Bob is very good with allowing you to be in touch with yourself. Like there were some scenes where sometimes you don’t connect. Actors, sometimes, they come on the set, and they don’t connect with the scene,” she told HuffPost in June 2015. “Sometimes directors want them to connect with the scene, with something that is not there, so they force them to do something that is not available right now. And Bob, he said, ‘It’s just fine.'”