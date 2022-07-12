Academy Award winner Robert Duvall has proven that he can tackle roles in all genres throughout his prolific film career. The Godfather actor has been married four times since stepping into Hollywood in the ‘50s. Fans have long wondered if the legendary actor ever welcomed any children of his own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Robert’s family life.

Does Robert Duvall Have Any Children?

Despite walking down the aisle four times, Robert does not have any children. However, the Broadway actor never regretted his decision to not start a family.

“He’s really achieved so much, and he’s proud of so many things he’s done, from his charitable work to winning the Oscar for [the 1983 film] Tender Mercies,” an insider told Closer in May 2021. “He’s grateful for a lot and tells his friends that he’s had an incredible life.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Robert was married to his first wife, Barbara Benjamin, from 1964 to 1975. He wed Gail Youngs in 1982 and their marriage lasted until 1986. In 1991, the filmmaker married his third wife, Sharon Brophy. Robert split from the dancer in 1995. He met his fourth wife, Luciana Pedraza, in an unexpected way.

“When I met my current wife — she’s much younger than I — we met in Argentina on the street, by chance,” he said. “I figured, why not? [And] it worked out.”

The couple enjoy a quiet life away from Hollywood, spending most of their time on their sprawling Virginia ranch. The property boasts plenty of space for the pair who love taking walks together, tending to their garden and caring for their horses.

In 2007 at the age of 76, Robert reflected on not having any children in an interview with Details.

“I guess I’m shooting blanks,” he said at the time. “[I’ve tried] with a lot of different women, in and out of marriage. I thought of adoption, but [my wife and I] haven’t yet.”

Though he did not have any children while juggling his career in Hollywood, Robert has had plenty of big movie roles that have kept him busy over the years. In 2022, at the age of 91, the film icon portrayed Rex Merrick in Hustle, starring alongside Adam Sandler. The film’s director, Jeremiah Zagar, spoke to the Los Angeles Times in June 2022 about the decision to cast Robert in the role.

“Robert Duvall showed up on set and it’s just like having a king amongst you,” he said. “He might be the greatest living American actor. And here I was in a trailer with him.”