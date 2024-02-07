At 10 months old, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro is the light of dad Robert De Niro’s life. He’s gotten emotional on several occasions while talking about his baby girl.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” the Killers of the Flower Moon actor told People in an interview published on Wednesday, February 7. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

Robert, 80, welcomed Gia with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, in April 2023. The Taxi Driver actor and the martial arts instructor have been linked since 2021, stepping out for a few red carpet appearances together since then.

In addition to the little one, he is also a dad to six other kids, Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot and Helen, from previous relationships. While it’s too soon to tell if his little girl will be bitten by the acting bug, Drena, 56, ended up pursuing a career as an actress. Her list of credits includes roles in Boardwalk Empire, The Intern, A Star Is Born, When They See Us and more.

Still, Robert has not put any pressure on his other children to work in Hollywood.

“For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short,’” he told People in 2020. “That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid. It’s important for them to find their own lane.”

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, the Oscar winner broke down in tears while discussing his bond with his youngest child and his hopes for her future.

​​“It feels great,” Robert said in AARP The Magazine‘s February/March 2024 issue of spending time with Gia. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous.”

He continued, “When she gets older — who knows? But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing.”

Managing his busy career and fatherhood isn’t easy, but Robert has no desire to retire any time soon. “Not at the moment,” he said when asked about the subject, adding, “I enjoy it.”