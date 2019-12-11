Family affair! Reese Witherspoon was joined by her husband, Jim Toth, and her oldest two kids, Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, as she stepped out for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala on December 10. The Big Little Lies star was glowing as she hit the red carpet alongside her famous family in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old beauty — who shares her teenage son and daughter with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe as well as Tennessee, 7, with Jim — was all smiles as she and her crew enjoyed the red carpet outing. For the prestigious event, Reese donned a classy, navy blue dress that featured 11 buttons across the bodice, as well as a pleated skirt.

Jim, on the other hand, looked extremely handsome alongside the Legally Blonde star in a striking black suit. The actress’ daughter looked like her spitting image as Ava, 20, donned a burgundy laced dress, while 16-year-old Deacon sported a gray suit. So fancy!

Reese was one of many women — including Charlize Theron, Eva Longoria and tons more — who hit the red carpet for the annual gala. The event is held each year to honor the notable female stars in the movie, music and business industries.

The Wild star’s outing at the prestigious gala comes a little over a month after the premiere of her latest project, The Morning Show. Up until the first episode aired on November 1, she spent a lot of time promoting the new series alongside her costar, Jennier Aniston. The Apple TV+ show dives deep into the challenges both men and women face in the workplace as well as the #MeToo movement and sexual allegations.

While recently attending a preview event at the Paley Center for Media, Reese opened up about the show and revealed why the premise is so important to talk about. “I think we’re all just trying to figure out how to behave, where to stand, where to look, what to be and how to act,” she explained. “And it doesn’t matter if you work in the media or you work in any corporation, I think everyone’s struggling with the dynamics that have shifted so radically in the past couple of years.”

She even dished why the show is meaningful to her on a personal level. “I care about this because I lived in the media world as a woman. I’ve had my experiences within corporate settings. I’ve had to be silent about things and I’m enormously grateful for women who have spoken up,” she confessed. They, in many cases, have nothing to gain from it. They can risk ruining their reputations, losing their careers, humiliating their families or themselves and the fact that they come together and stood together to tell their stories, I think it’s emotional for me.”

Considering how incredible she is, we’re no surprised Reese was honored at the Women in Entertainment Gala!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Reese and her family on the red carpet!