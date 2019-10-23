Awww! Reese Witherspoon‘s son Deacon Phillippe just reached a new milestone. He turned 16 years old on Wednesday, October 23, and in honor of his birthday, his mom wrote a few kind words about him on Instagram.

“Happy 16th Birthday to this guy whose bright smile makes every day better!😄 Kind, compassionate, hysterical, friendly and talented … I’m so lucky to have a son like you! @deaconphillippe❤️ #16,” she said.

Reese’s 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, also wished her brother the best on Instagram. “Happy happy sweet 16 to my cooler-than-me little brother with a heart of gold!” she wrote alongside a pic of Deacon in what appeared to be a ball pit. “I couldn’t have gotten any luckier than to have your humor, love, and patience in my life. You are always one of the funniest, most thoughtful, peaceful people in the room, and I couldn’t be prouder as your big sister of who you are and who you’re becoming. Happy birthday, D! ❤️ #16 #soft.”

The love didn’t stop there. Once Reese’s friends learned that it was Deacon’s birthday, they immediately took to the comments section to wish her son the best. Jessica Capshaw said, “Dying. I love this so much. What a great pair you are … Happy Birthday!!” Mindy Kaling added, “Happy birthday @deaconphillippe ! 🎉🥳👍🏾🎺.” Laura Dern also chimed in and said, “Happy birthday, Deacon! And good job, mama! Love you two 😍😍.”

Reese’s son is growing up so fast! In September, the mom of three revealed her kid is learning how to drive and he’s already a “better driver” than her.

“Oh, God. God help us all,” she laughed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He’s a good driver. He’s actually a better driver than I am. I get distracted a lot because I see cute dogs.”

Once Reese spots an animal that she deems to be cute, she doesn’t hesitate to pull the car over. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to pull over!’ I will literally pull over and get out of the car if it’s a bulldog. Only a bulldog,” she joked. “I’m very preferential to certain breeds … if it’s being walked by somebody and it’s really cute. There’s probably a lot of pictures in the world of me on the side of the road with dogs.”

But since today is Deacon’s birthday, he’s going to be the only one getting all of his mom’s hugs!