This is gonna be good. Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both star in an upcoming Apple TV+ series called The Morning Show, and the trailer dropped on Monday, August 19. The show “explores the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” according to the official synopsis from Apple TV+.

The series also stars Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Bel Powley. The story is apparently “told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-powered jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives” and “explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power,” according to its summary. Clearly, the complicated women in this instance are the incomparable Jennifer, 50, and Reese, 43.

While Jennifer’s character is a veteran of the industry, in the trailer above, Reese seems to be an up-and-coming reporter who poses a threat to the more seasoned correspondent. Reese’s star rises following the sudden departure of Jennifer’s co-host, played by Steve, 57, when he is fired following unspecified allegations made against him. This series marks the return of both the Office alum and Friends icon to television roles.

During an Apple event in March, Jennifer said of the project, “Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors.”

Reese added that The Morning Show is a “high-velocity thrill ride in which we pose questions without easy answers and shine a light on the fault lines in our society at this very complicated cultural moment.” Apple has already given it a two-season order and the series currently consists of 20 episodes in all. Are you excited for the new series?