What a mom! Ree Drummond may now have an empty nest, but she is still taking time to see her kids — and she recently went on a long drive to visit her daughter Paige at college.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, February 7, to share various photos of her day spent with her youngest daughter, 20. “I drove over to see Paige at college for the afternoon. It took me six chapters of a true crime audiobook to get there,” the food blogger wrote alongside the snaps. “We went out for an ‘iced latte’ but wound up also getting herbed fries, chickpea fritters, gnocchi, roasted tomatoes, and ham & cheese crepes. OOPS! (I love you, Paige! What’s for dessert?!?)” Take a look at the post below!

People were loving the sweet pics, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positivity. “Love trips like these!” one person said. Another added, “Nothing beats mom and daughter time.” Page also took to her Instagram to talk about the fun time spent with her famous mom.

“You know the weekend is gonna be good when it starts off with your momma coming to town! So thankful for you and days like this,” she wrote next to a photo of the pair. The TV personality shares Paige, as well as three more kids — daughter Alex, 22, and sons Bryce, 17, and Todd, 16 — with her longtime husband, Ladd.

This also isn’t the first time that the Food Network star has talked about Paige at college, as she once revealed how she felt letting her go. “Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder,” Ree wrote on social media back in 2018.

“But through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom,” she added.

We are just glad that Ree is getting a change to see Paige at school!