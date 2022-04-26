The cutest bond! Rebecca Gayheart and her eldest daughter, Billie Beatrice Dane, stepped out together to run errands in Los Angeles on Monday, April 25. The mother-daughter duo wore stylish neon tops and jeans for their outing.

Rebecca, 50, and Billie, 12, looked so happy as they strolled around together. The youngster is her famous mom’s mini-me with her identical blue eyes and curly locks. The duo accessorized their eye-catching outfits with chic sunglasses and open-toed sandals. They each carried small purses on their shoulders.

Rebecca and Billie previously stepped out together in Beverly Hills earlier this month for a cute breakfast date. Once again, they proved that they both are fashionistas with their fabulous outfits. They also attended a workout class together in March 2022, wearing matching workout sets and holding hands as they made their way into the gym.

The Broadway star shares daughters Billie and Georgia Geraldine Dane with her ex Eric Dane. The couple got married in 2004 and the Loving actress filed for divorce in February 2018. As of April 2022, their divorce has not yet been finalized. Still, the former couple remain cordial to each other and are dedicated to coparenting their two kids.

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to coparent and maintain a family, even though we’re not married,” Rebecca shared with People in July 2019. “Legally we’re still married, but separated. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress often posts photos with her kids on social media. Billie and Georgia, 10, posed for a sweet photo with their mom on Easter, wearing bunny ears and holding adorable bunnies in their hands. A few weeks before that, Rebecca shared that she was taking her daughters on a much-needed girls’ trip.

After being away from the girls to attend a friend’s wedding in Hawaii in April 2022, the Scream 2 actress returned home to find that they decorated the kitchen with welcome home signs. The model showed off the lovely gesture on her Instagram Stories. Rebecca’s special bond with her children is so sweet!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Rebecca and Billie’s Los Angeles outing.