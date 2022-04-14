Home is where the heart is for actress Rebecca Gayheart and her two kids, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane, whom she shares with ex Eric Dane. The pair continue to coparent their kids after announcing their split in 2018. The Earth 2 actress enjoys spending time in her California home with the ones who mean the most to her.

Rebecca and Eric, who got married in 2004, became parents for the first time when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Billie, in 2010. Their youngest daughter, Georgia, was born the following year. The pair announced they were ending their marriage after 14 years in a statement to People.

“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us,” the statement read. “We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Since then, the former couple have been photographed spending time with their daughters and making memories together. Rebecca often shares photos of her little ones on Instagram, doing fun activities at home and hosting parties in the stunning backyard. The Loving actress did admit that parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t easy, but she was grateful to have time with her kids at home.

“With the pandemic and the social distancing, [it] has been difficult,” the Kentucky native told Us Weekly in June 2020. “But they’ve been here with me so that’s been good. [It’s] very consistent that they’ve been in one place.”

Rebecca did share in a March 2016 interview with Seedling.com that some of Billie and Georgia’s favorite activities to do were arts and crafts and expressing their creativity.

“Crafting and creating is definitely a pastime in this house, along with reading,” she said. “But for a rainy day, I will say the only thing we need is an empty box along with their imagination and it occupies a lot of hours. From a cave, to a rocket ship, to a car, to a crib, to a castle, the possibilities are endless. Yay for boxes!”

