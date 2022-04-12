Rebecca Gayheart Steps Out in Beverly Hills With Eldest Daughter Billie: Photos of Their Rare Outing

Rebecca Gayheart stepped out for a rare appearance with her eldest daughter Billie Beatrice Dane, in Beverly Hills, on April 12. The mother-daughter duo looked like they were having the best time after enjoying breakfast together.

Rebecca, 50, wore a flowy Hale Bob dress with sandals and carried a brown Melie Bianco purse during the outing. Her daughter opted for flared jeans and a T-shirt with a leopard print fanny pack. They both accessorized their outfits with sunglasses and simple necklaces.

This is the second outing in recent months that the Broadway talent has made with Billie, 12. In March 2022, the pair held hands as they made their way to a workout class. They both wore blue workout sets and matching black sneakers as they strolled in Los Angeles. Rebecca also shared a photo on Instagram in April 2022 to say she was “so grateful” to go on a girls trip with her two daughters.

The Loving alum shares daughters Billie and Georgia Geraldine Dane with Eric Dane. The model filed for divorce from the Grey’s Anatomy actor in February 2018, however, it has not yet been finalized. The pair, who wed in 2004, first became parents in 2010 when they welcomed Billie. Their youngest daughter was born the following year.

Though they are no longer romantically involved, Rebecca and Eric, 49, are always united when it comes to deciding what’s best for their daughters.

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to coparent and maintain a family, even though we’re not married,” the Kentucky native told People in July 2019. “Legally we’re still married, but separated. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening.”

Rebecca also shared that her daughters could potentially follow in both her and Eric’s footsteps in the future when it comes to building Hollywood careers. Billie and Georgia have already been bitten by the acting bug!

“They like to sing and dance and act and play piano, but we’re pushing, ‘Get your education, and we’ll deal with that later,’” she explained.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Rebecca’s rare outing with Billie.