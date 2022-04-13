For Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane, their two daughters are their top priority. The couple, who announced their split in 2018, coparent their children, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane.

Rebecca and Eric got married in 2004 after dating for 10 months. The Grey’s Anatomy actor and the model became parents for the first time when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Billie, in March 2010. The following year, their youngest daughter, Georgia, was born. From very early on, the mom of two wanted to allow her kids to explore their creative side.

“Because I have girls, I think it’s important they have a strong voice, so I’ve encouraged them since they were babies to express themselves,” she told Seedling.com in March 2016. “I think self-expression starts for girls at a young age with their clothing. It’s incredible how both Billie and Georgia would crawl over and put on a tutu before they were 2. It may have been on their head and not their waist, but they still gravitated towards certain colors, fabrics, and that’s just elaborated and grown into certain outfits for everyday life.”

In February 2018, the pair announced in a joint statement that they were ending their marriage, however, they were still dedicated to being the best parents they could be.

“After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the statement read. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

The Broadway star shared that the pair were not yet officially divorced in a July 2019 interview with People. Still, their biggest priority remained the same: raising their children.

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to coparent and maintain a family, even though we’re not married,” Rebecca said. “Legally we’re still married, but separated. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Rebecca and Eric’s two kids.