As always, Queen Elizabeth looked stunning as she arrived for the fourth day of Royal Ascot. Instead of wearing a boring outfit with a simple fascinator, she showed up in a beautiful pink coat dress with a matching hat. She also completed her look by rocking her favorite black handbag that reportedly conveys secret messages to staff.

“It would be very worrying if you were talking to the Queen and saw the handbag move from one hand to the other,” royal historian Hugo Vickers told People. Apparently, if the queen sets her bag down on a dinner table then that means she wants the event to end quickly.

Hugo also stated that the queen loves to carry a black Launer handbag so much that she owns over 200 styles of the same accessory in her closet. What’s inside of it? Why lipstick of course!

Royal expert and author Bedell Smith said the queen is a very down to earth and relatable person. Like most women, she’ll carry “a pair of reading glasses, mints, a tube of lipstick, a compact mirror, and a pen” in her handbag. Apparently, she likes to leave her tiara’s at home.

