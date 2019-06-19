It seems like Mike Tindall knows exactly how to make Queen Elizabeth laugh!

During opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, June 18, Zara Tindall‘s husband, 40, couldn’t help but to make the head monarch, 93, chuckle with a funny little trick. The former rugby star was spotted taking his top hat off only to reveal what was inside of it: a tiny hat!

Not only did Prince Philip‘s wife find it all quite entertaining, but Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice, who were looking on, also found it all hilarious.

Day one of the event that features “many of the world’s finest racehorses” who “compete for millions of pounds in prize money,” according to the official website, was filled with other notable royals including Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, looked beautiful in a sky blue dress designed by Ellie Saab. She also paired the ankle-length dress with a matching blue hat.

The Queen also went the same color route with a blue coat dress that she paired with a matching floral hat. She tied all that together with a pair of white silk gloves. As for Mike, he donned a light gray suit and of course, his trusty top hat.

Mike and his love, 38, have been together since 2011. They share two daughters — Mia, 5, and Lena, 1. Mike has gone from athlete to hanging out with the royal family in just a couple of years. He once revealed what it is like spending Christmas with the royals.

“It’s quite a strange day because if you’re from up north, normally I’d spend my whole day in my boxer shorts,” Mike once joked on an episode of talk show House of Rugby. “So by the time I’d normally have gotten up, I’ve been to church twice. It’s strange for me, with not really a massive church-going background. So yeah, it’s completely different. I’ve never had to take as many outfits anywhere.”

Looks like he is fitting in though!