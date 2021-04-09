The news of Prince Philip‘s death has left his wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth, absolutely “heartbroken,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. Her Majesty is doing her best to cope following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death at age 99 on Friday, April 9.

“Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” the source says shortly after Philip’s death was revealed, noting “even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock.”

The insider adds Elizabeth, 94, has been in contact with the couple’s four children — Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew — as well as grandson Prince Harry, “who are all devastated.”

As for his service, “funeral arrangements are already being put into place,” the source shares. “Prince Philip’s funeral will be small and he’ll be buried at Windsor Castle. Due to COVID restrictions, only a select few will attend” as U.K. regulations limit a max of 30 people.

It’s unclear whether or not Philip and Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 36, will be present for the funeral as he lives in Santa Barbara, California, but the royal monarch “would like” the Duke of Sussex “to be there,” a source tells In Touch. “Harry had a close relationship with his grandfather and is looking into returning home for the funeral.”

The royal family announced the news of Philip’s death in an emotional statement on Twitter. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the message read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The duke’s death comes less than one month after he was released from King Edward VII Hospital in London, England, on March 16. Philip was admitted to the hospital one month prior on February 16 as a “precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Weeks into his hospitalization, Philip was transferred to St Bartholomew’s where he underwent “a successful procedure for a preexisting condition,” as well as “treatment for an infection,” the royal family said in a statement. Following his surgery, Philip returned to King Edward VII Hospital where he was later discharged in mid-March.

Philip is remembered for all the incredible work he did as a royal family member, as well as being the loving husband of the queen since 1947. “She has had Prince Philip beside her for most of her life and for that she is grateful,” former royal butler Paul Burrell previously told Closer. “They have had an exceptional marriage.”