Grandma knows best! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding was over a year ago, but people are still all about it, as it was quite the memorable day — and thanks to a museum exhibit entitled “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” we now know things we never knew before.

The exhibit, currently at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, features many things from the special day on May 19, 2018, including the Suits alum’s wedding dress. However, it also includes a replica of Harry’s wedding outfit — and according to the audio guide that guests can rent to listen, Prince William‘s younger brother had to get the green light from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in order to wear it.

“I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it’s one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms. It’s one of my favorites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day,” the duke, 34, says in the bit of audio, according to InStyle. Well that is one nice grandson!

Harry isn’t the only royal that is quite open about that day — his wife, Meghan, 37, also discussed the type of wedding vibe she wanted. “A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day. We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate,” the former actress says in the audio bit.

However, there is one thing that isn’t revealed in the exhibit, and that’s because it came straight from the source: Prince Harry actually asked Idris Alba to DJ at his wedding! “So Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times, through his dad [Prince Charles],” the 46-year-old star explained during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 26. “His dad’s charity, the Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor. So I do a lot of work with them, Harry and [Prince] William … And Harry came to a couple of parties that I deejayed.”

The royal soon asked the actor the big question. “I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’” The Wire alum recalled while laughing. Guess what? The A-lister revealed to the TV host, 61, that not only did he attend the ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but he even deejayed the reception as Harry had asked. Incredible!